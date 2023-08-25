Cristiano Ronaldo scores first league goal for Al-Nassr this season, pulls off iconic celebration in style

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally gotten off the mark, registering his first goal of the current Saudi Pro League campaign. The Portuguese superstar opened his goalscoring account by heading the ball past Jacob Rinne of Al Fateh in Al Nassr's third match of the domestic season.

Luis Castro's men have been winless in the league so far, facing consecutive losses in as many matches. The Knights of Najd were without their talisman in their opening fixture against Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq and ultimately ended up in the loser's corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a much-awaited return to the squad in their second outing against Al Taawoun but could do little to sway the game on his side. The Buraidah-based put two goals past the hosts, ending the match as 2-0 victors.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid forward is back with his goal-scoring exploits, notching a goal in his side's ongoing match against Al Fateh.

The 38-year-old veteran celebrated his first goal of the season in the traditional CR7 way, running up to the corner flag before striking his iconic pose.

Al Nassr are 2-0 up at the time of writing, with Sadio Mane also getting his name onto the scoresheet alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. A win in the said match is of significant importance as Al Nassr are without points at the moment.

Their title rivals Al Ittihad, on the other hand, have got off to a perfect start to the 2023-24 season, securing three wins in three league outings.

Equipped with stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho, among others, Al Ittihad will be determined to defend their league title. Luis Castro's men need a win in their ongoing bout against Al Fateh if they wish to build a formidable title charge this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo will debut in the AFC Champions League this year

Having accumulated five UEFA Champions League titles in his glittering spell in Europe, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has the golden opportunity to leave his mark in Asia.

Al Nassr have officially qualified for the group stage of this year's AFC Champions League by defeating Shabab Al Ahli in the play-off fixture. This means that Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be making his debut in the most prestigious club competition in Asia.

His side has been drawn in Group E of the said tournament, against the likes of Persepolis, Al Duhail and Istiklol. Cristiano Ronaldo will kick off his Asian conquest on 19th September, against Iranian outfit Persepolis.