Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible header in Al Nassr training ahead of Al Fateh clash (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a trademark header in training ahead of Al Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fateh. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a fan account of the Portuguese.

Here's the video:

Cristiano Ronaldo's header in training today

Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al Nassr in a world-record move. He has reportedly been made the best-paid footballer on the planet by the Middle East club.

The Portuguese's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent following his explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan. Ronaldo even criticized manager Erik ten Hag, claiming he doesn't respect the tactician.

While none of the European clubs that could afford the player's wages showed serious interest, the Saudi Arabian side came calling and Ronaldo decided to bring an end to his club career in Europe.

But there is a possibility that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could return to Europe, as Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia recently claimed.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe,” Garcia said recently in a press conference (via AS).

Al Nassr are currently leading the Saudi Pro League table with 33 points after 14 matches. They are a point ahead of second-placed Al Hilal but have a game in hand.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared in Saudi Arabia so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his goal-scoring tally in the Middle East in competitive matches, despite making two appearances for his new club.

However, he did get on the scoresheet while playing for Riyadh All-Star XI against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last month.

Ronaldo's returns for Manchester United weren't all too good this term either. He managed just three goals in 16 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions.

