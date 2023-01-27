Cristiano Ronaldo seen limping off with potential injury after Al Nassr's loss to Al Ittihad

Portuguese icon and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was seen limping off the field after Al Nassr's 3-1 loss to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday, 26 January.
Video footage posted by a private Twitter user named CristianoXtra can be seen below:
The injury seems to be a strain on the ankle, possibly after a strong tackle by an opposition player. It remains unclear at this time if Ronaldo will miss any games due to this injury.
This potential injury comes as a disappointment for Ronaldo, who recently made a staggering £200 million move to Saudi Arabia after his eventful exit from Manchester United. Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has failed to score in his first two competitive games and only had two shots in the entire game on Thursday.
However, the superstar did get on the scoresheet twice in an exhibition match playing for the Riyadh Season Team against Paris Saint-Germain and eternal rival Lionel Messi.
It remains to be seen how the injury will impact Al Nassr's chances in the league. Fans will eagerly await an update on Ronaldo's condition and hope for his speedy recovery.
Ronaldo's Al Nassr will next face Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on 3 February. The 37-year-old will hope to start the game and make a difference in Al Nassr's title charge.
Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 loss against Al Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the team's 3-1 loss against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup. The defeat resulted in Al Nassr's elimination from a tournament Al Nassr have won twice in 2019 and 2020.
Al Nassr had 17 shots on goal to Al Ittihad's nine, made 509 accurate passes to Ittihad's 280, and had 63% possession in the game. However, they still ended up on the losing side.
While some fans have blasted Ronaldo's performance, others have pointed out that Al Nassr had not won a single game in their last nine head-to-head clashes against Al Ittihad, suggesting that the loss cannot be solely attributed to the Portuguese superstar.
The defeat is a setback for Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo, and both will be looking to bounce back in the league and make amends for this loss.