Cristiano Ronaldo seen limping off with potential injury after Al Nassr's loss to Al Ittihad

Portuguese icon and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was seen limping off the field after Al Nassr's 3-1 loss to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday, 26 January.

Video footage posted by a private Twitter user named CristianoXtra can be seen below:

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field after the game with injury.



Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field after the game with injury.https://t.co/IHBE08QT66

The injury seems to be a strain on the ankle, possibly after a strong tackle by an opposition player. It remains unclear at this time if Ronaldo will miss any games due to this injury.

This potential injury comes as a disappointment for Ronaldo, who recently made a staggering £200 million move to Saudi Arabia after his eventful exit from Manchester United. Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has failed to score in his first two competitive games and only had two shots in the entire game on Thursday.

However, the superstar did get on the scoresheet twice in an exhibition match playing for the Riyadh Season Team against Paris Saint-Germain and eternal rival Lionel Messi.

ZEE⁷ @FutbolZEE Jokes aside, Ronaldo had a bad game, he should focus more on scoring goals than cheering crowd and dropping deep for the ball, being Ronaldo and taking just two shots in whole game is really bad ffs. Jokes aside, Ronaldo had a bad game, he should focus more on scoring goals than cheering crowd and dropping deep for the ball, being Ronaldo and taking just two shots in whole game is really bad ffs.

It remains to be seen how the injury will impact Al Nassr's chances in the league. Fans will eagerly await an update on Ronaldo's condition and hope for his speedy recovery.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr will next face Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on 3 February. The 37-year-old will hope to start the game and make a difference in Al Nassr's title charge.

Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 loss against Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the team's 3-1 loss against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup. The defeat resulted in Al Nassr's elimination from a tournament Al Nassr have won twice in 2019 and 2020.

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Saudi Super cup wins:



2019: Al-Nassr

2020: Al-Nassr

2022:



Thanks Cristiano Ronaldo! 🤬 Saudi Super cup wins:2019: Al-Nassr2020: Al-Nassr2022:Thanks Cristiano Ronaldo! 🤬 🇸🇦 Saudi Super cup wins:2019: Al-Nassr ⭐️2020: Al-Nassr ⭐️2022: ❌Thanks Cristiano Ronaldo! 🤬 https://t.co/S32BSFpsy3

Al Nassr had 17 shots on goal to Al Ittihad's nine, made 509 accurate passes to Ittihad's 280, and had 63% possession in the game. However, they still ended up on the losing side.

While some fans have blasted Ronaldo's performance, others have pointed out that Al Nassr had not won a single game in their last nine head-to-head clashes against Al Ittihad, suggesting that the loss cannot be solely attributed to the Portuguese superstar.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Al-Ittihad has eliminated Al Nassr from the 2022 Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 win. Al Nassr were the winners the last time WITHOUT Ronaldo. Al-Ittihad has eliminated Al Nassr from the 2022 Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 win. Al Nassr were the winners the last time WITHOUT Ronaldo. 👀 https://t.co/b8OIzR1V1j

The CR7 Timeline @LM10_BLAUGRANA Al Nassr are exploring the possibilities of bringing back Vincent Aboubakar after watching Cristiano Ronaldo's performance. Al Nassr are exploring the possibilities of bringing back Vincent Aboubakar after watching Cristiano Ronaldo's performance. @FabrizioRomano 🚨Al Nassr are exploring the possibilities of bringing back Vincent Aboubakar after watching Cristiano Ronaldo's performance.@FabrizioRomano🏅 https://t.co/hO4IeyhCDx

The defeat is a setback for Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo, and both will be looking to bounce back in the league and make amends for this loss.

