Cristiano Ronaldo sends 2-word reaction to Georgina Rodriguez spending pre-birthday time with Ronaldo Jr in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted as Georgina Rodriguez posted about spending time with Ronaldo Jr in Madrid. The model posted a host of snaps on her Instagram.

The family could be spending time by the nature. They were also seen enjoying some seafood. Rodriguez captioned the images, writing:

"Wonderful pre-birthday day with my boys ♥️ 🐝 bite included…Moms are the ones who get thrown the most 🤣".

Ronaldo left a comment under the post. The Portugal captain, who is currently on international duty, wrote:

"My love."

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment under Georgina Rodriguez's post

Ronaldo Jr., born in 2010, is celebrating his 13th birthday on June 17, 2023. He is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first child. Ronaldo also posted a message for his eldest son, writing on social media:

"Congratulations my troop. 13 years old already. Dad loves you so much 😍 😍 🥰".

Is Georgina Rodriguez the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's son Ronaldo Jr.?

Georgina Rodriguez is not the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's son Ronaldo Jr. The pair started dating in 2016, almost six years after Ronaldo Jr. was born.

In fact, the identity of Ronaldo Jr.'s biological mother is unknown to the world. When Ronaldo announced his son's birth to the world, he wrote about his first child (via Sportsmanor):

"It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship.”

The Portuguese superstar said back in 2015 that he is unsure when he will reveal the identity of the real mother to his son. Cristiano Ronaldo said (via Sportsmanor):

"Some points in life, it’s private, and people have to respect the privacy. When Cristiano gonna grow up, I’m always, always gonna say the truth to him, because he deserves it. I’m not going to say because people want me to say it.”

The world is keen on knowing the real mother of the son. However, there is no concrete report about the actual identity of the mother year, despite Ronaldo Jr. turning 13.

