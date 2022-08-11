Cristiano Ronaldo sends 4-word message ahead of Manchester United's clash against Brentford 

Cristiano Ronaldo looks in top shape ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brentford and has shared a positive post on Twitter. The Portuguese star is seen training in the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a glimpse of the training session on Twitter, with the caption reading:

"Hard work always pays off."

Ronaldo was United's top goalscorer across all competitions, scoring 24 goals in 39 games.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started from the bench in Manchester United's Premier League opener last Sunday and will be hoping to make it to the starting lineup against Brentford.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Their only goal was also an own goal scored by Alexis Mac Allister.

Cristiano Ronaldo unable to find a way out of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years if he can't find a way out of the club before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the player with Manchester United but the transfer saga continues to spiral. There have been no concrete talks with any interested clubs yet and as things stand, he remains the proud owner of the No.7 jersey at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League debut ended in a defeat in which he opted to start Ronaldo off the bench. If the Dutch manager is looking to deliver an improved performance in the second game of the campaign, it would be wise to give the veteran forward a starting berth against Brentford.

Regardless of the current situation between the club and the player, Ronaldo is a proven goalscorer. He scored a goal the last time United faced Brentford.

The game against Brentford will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday and will be the first away game of the 2022-23 campaign for United.

