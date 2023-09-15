Cristiano Ronaldo sends 4-word message to fans after returning to Al-Nassr camp following international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted to be back at Al-Nassr following his international duty with Portugal.

Portugal played out two UEFA Euro qualifying matches during the international break against Slovakia and Luxembourg. They won their first game 1-0 while managing to record their biggest competitive victory (9-0) in the second.

Ronaldo featured in Portugal's fixture against Slovakia but missed the Luxembourg match due to suspension. After completing his international duty, the Portuguese ace captioned a post upon his return to Saudi Arabia:

"Happy to be back."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story on return to Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Raed in their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday, September 16. Al-Nassr currently find themselves sixth with nine points, eight spots above Al-Raed.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has hit the ground running in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring six goals and providing four assists in just four Saudi Pro League appearances. Overall, the 38-year-old has bagged 20 goals and seven assists since joining the Saudi club from Manchester United in January.

The veteran forward will look to replicate his form from before the international break in the coming weeks. Before going away with Portugal, Ronaldo scored the fourth goal in a 5-1 win against Al-Hazm on September 2.

Kylian Mbappe performs a U-turn on Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe, a superstar in his own right, has previously stated his love for Cristiano Ronaldo, even picking him over Lionel Messi in the past. However, after playing with the Barcelona legend at Paris Saint-Germain for two years, Mbappe has seemingly altered his opinion.

In a video that went viral, the Frenchman stated that he likes both players. Claiming that he failed to appreciate Messi's genius owing to his love for Ronaldo, Mbappe said (via SPORTbible):

"I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I like both now."

Mbappe and Messi shared the pitch 67 times across competitions for PSG, managing 34 joint goal contributions. While Mbappe is still with the French giants, the Argentina skipper has joined MLS outfit Inter Miami.