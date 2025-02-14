Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming Valentine's Day message to partner Georgina Rodriguez on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartwarming Valentine's Day message to his partner Georgina Rodriguez on social media. The legendary striker shared a throwback picture of the couple in the post, referring to the Argentine model as "My one and only Valentine. Always."

Notably, the lovestruck couple met in a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016, when Ronaldo was still playing for Real Madrid. They have been inseparable ever since, with two children together. The superstar has a total of five children with Georgina now the stepmother to the other three kids.

While there have been numerous rumors that the duo have gotten married, a public announcement about this has not been made. However, they notably live in Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr, and the Gulf country has set marriage as a requirement for couples living together.

During the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, he referred to Georgina Rodriguez as his wife during his speech, when he stated (via GOAL):

"It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here."

A quiet marriage would not be out of the question for the duo, who have kept much of their personal lives out of the public eye.

When Georgina Rodriguez shared how she met Cristiano Ronaldo

Back in 2019, Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her chance meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and how it has led to their beautiful, long-term relationship. She revealed to The Sun (via talkSPORT):

"Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both."

When asked about what it meant to partner one of the biggest superstar celebrities in the world, she admitted that it was quite the task:

“Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I would not change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. Together we are stronger and there is a mutual admiration."

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scoring 24 goals and providing four assists in 27 games this season. During games, Georgina Rodriguez and their children can often be seen cheering the legendary 40-year-old striker from the stands.

