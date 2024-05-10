Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring 3-word message to fans after scoring in 3-2 Al-Nassr win vs Al Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr kept alive their slim hope of winning the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League with a 3-2 win against Al Akhdoud. The Portuguese striker scored on the night and later posted on Instagram to remind fans that the SPL is not over yet.

This was his Instagram post:

He captioned it:

Never give up! 🔥 LET'S GO!!

Al-Nassr have 77 points after 31 games and are currently in second place. League leaders Al-Hilal have 86 points after 30 games and need just a draw from their next four matches to seal the title. Al-Hilal are next in action on Saturday, May 11 against Al-Hazm.

Ronaldo, personally, has been on fire this season. He tops the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with 33 goals in 28 games. Overall, he has registered 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games for Al-Nassr.

Taslica feels the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United in December 2022. His move to the SPL appeared to have raised the profile of the league as there was an influx of European club footballers the following summer to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Globe Esporte (via Abola), Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Talisca echoed similar sentiments. He said:

"When I arrived, there there were only six foreigners. We knew there would be long-term growth, but not so fast. With the arrival of Cris, everything changed. Today, if you look at the championships shelf, the Arab is already among the 10, a very big milestone and one that will continue to improve.”

Star players like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N'golo Kante, Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard, Sadio Mane, Aleskansdr Mitrovic, Mendy and Ruben Neves among others currently ply their trade in the league.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has registered 56 goals and 14 assists in 60 games for the club, an impressive feat for a 39-year-old. He is now all set to captain Portugal in the Euro 2024 this summer.