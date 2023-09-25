Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr teammates ahead of cup game against Ohod

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked to galvanize his Al-Nassr teammates with a post on his Instagram story ahead of their King Cup of Champions clash with Ohod today (September 25).

Luis Castro's men face Ohod in the Round of 32, looking to continue their winning run. His side have six games across competitions, including a crucial 4-3 win against Al-Alhi in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 22).

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in that win taking his tally to nine goals and five assists in eight games across competitions this season. The Al-Nassr superstar has been turning back the years with inspired performances.

The 38-year-old is expected to be rested for the clash with Ohod at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium tonight. He still motivated his teammates with a post on his Instagram story:

"Good luck team! (Al-Nassr)."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story.

Al-Alami head into the encounter with Ohod as massive favorites amid a fine run of results recently. They sit fifth in the Saudi Pro League with five wins and two draws in seven games.

Meanwhile, Ohod are struggling down in 16th in the Saudi Division 1. Thus, Castro is perhaps able to hand a rest to Ronaldo who has been enjoying an excellent start to the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed Al-Nassr he wants to retire with the Saudi Pro League giants

The Portuguese hero wants to end his career at Al-Nassr.

According to Saudi Journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Al-Alami that he wants to retire at Al-Awwal Park. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the club in January and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Many were surprised by the move given Ronaldo hadn't left Europe during his illustrious club career. Some argued that the Portuguese superstar had taken an easy option as he entered the twilight of his career.

However, the Real Madrid and Manchester United icon has transformed Saudi football both on and off the pitch. He's drawn more eyes to the Saudi Pro League and also world-class talent. The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante have opted to follow him to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo has wowed fans with captivating performances for Al-Nassr, bagging 23 goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions. It shouldn't be too long until the 2016 European champion gets his hands on a trophy with Al-Alami.

The enigmatic frontman has just under a year left to run on his current contract. It remains to be seen if he will sign an extension to stay out his career with Castro's side.