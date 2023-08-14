Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr teammates ahead of SPL fixture against Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a defiant message to his Al-Nassr's teammates ahead of the Saudi Pro League opening clash against Al-Ettifaq on Monday (August 14). The 38-year-old misses the game after sustaining an injury in the Arab Cup of Champions final against Al-Hilal at the weekend.

While Ronaldo scored a brace in the 2-1 win, he suffered a knee injury and had to be replaced at extra time. Hence, Luis Castro's team will have to start their SPL campaign in the absence of their talismanic attacker.

Ronaldo, though, has sent his team a strong message:

"Victory belongs to those who attend."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

In Ronaldo's absence, new signing Sadio Mane will have to lead the attack. Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic also miss the clash against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Rio Ferdinand slams criticism about Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, he was criticised by many for choosing a lesser-known league. His former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, though, defended the Portuguese.

Ferdinand said that people weren't so critical when Lionel Messi and other legends opted to join the MLS. On the JOE YouTube channel, the legendary central defender said:

“Look at how the media and people dealt with Messi going to America & (Cristiano) Ronaldo going to Saudi Arabia. When a player goes to America, you greet him, but when a player goes to Saudi, he is attacked. Do you want to tell me that America is a perfect country?"

Ferdinand added:

“If I had not retired 100%, I would go to Saudi Arabia without thinking & without a doubt.”

Ronaldo has influenced many players to join the SPL, as superstar names like Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez are now in the competition.