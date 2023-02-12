Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr women's team after they won inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Al-Nassr's women's team after they won the league title for the first time in history. The Portuguese forward, who is currently playing for the club's men's side, congratulated the women's team for their incredible triumph.

The veteran, who could perhaps help football in Saudi Arabia grow to a larger height, wrote:

"Huge congratulations to @AlNassrFC_EN women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement."

The 37-year-old has played four games for Al-Nassr since joining the club after departing from Manchester United and has scored five goals. He scored a super hat-trick in the club's latest clash against Al Wehda as they earned a 4-0 win on February 9.

With the win, Rudi Garcia's side maintained their status as the leaders of the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo and Co. will return to action on February 17 as they take on Al Taawoun in a home league clash.

Rudi Garcia reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics for Al-Nassr

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to form with his spectacular performance against Al Wehda. The four-goal haul should give Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia massive relief.

The Portuguese forward failed to find the back of the net in his first two games. However, he has well and truly hit the ground running in the Middle East with his performances in the last two games.

After the win against Al Wehda, Garcia told the media (via GOAL):

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his team-mates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo claimed ahead of the clash against Al Wehda that Ronaldo's presence makes the job difficult for the team. He claimed that opponents try to emulate their best form in front of the legendary striker.

Gustavo said (via 90min):

"Certainly, the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone.iHis presence at Al Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically."

