Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to IShowSpeed as he celebrates Al-Nassr win with supporters at Al-Awwal Park

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to livestreamer IShowSpeed after leading Al-Nassr to a thumping win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star was on target for the league leaders in their convincing 5-1 win over the strugglers in front of their supporters at Al-Awwal Park.

Ronaldo made a post on his Instagram story acknowledging the presence of the young streamer at the stadium after he joined the club's fans to celebrate the win. He made a rare appearance at the home ground of the Knights of Najd to support his favourite player Ronaldo, and he joined in the celebrations.

"I see you @ishowspeed", the Al-Nassr star wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates converged in front of a group of the club's fans following the final whistle, joining them in their celebrations. There was chanting and clapping, and a drum was being beaten rhythmically. IShowSpeed joined in the celebrations and even took the opportunity to beat the drum while the players clapped.

From where he stood on the pitch, the Al-Nassr captain showed the streamer how to beat the drum from the stands during the celebrations. IShowSpeed duly obliged after another fan also showed him how to handle the drum, and his efforts were acknowledged by Ronaldo on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty for Al-Nassr in the second half but bounced back with a brilliant finish only seconds after his miss. The 40-year-old has scored five times in as many league games this season, while his side have won all five of their games to begin the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo on target for Al-Nassr in Al-Fateh thrashing, IShowSpeed in attendance

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the goals for Al-Nassr as they ran out 5-1 winners over Al-Fateh in front of super fan IShowSpeed in their Saudi Pro League encounter. The Knights of Najd made it five wins from five to start the league season, also extending their perfect start across all competitions to eight games.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the league leaders with the only goal of the first half before Sofiane Bendebka drew Al-Fateh level nine minutes into the second period. Ronaldo missed a 59th minute penalty before firing home an effort from outside the box a minute later to do it his side ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo went from scorer to provider as he set up Felix for his second of the night in the 68th minute. Kingsley Coman added a fourth for the home side in the 75th minute, while the impressive Felix completed his hat-trick with ten minutes left in the game.

