Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Portuguese people after ‘great win’ over Bosnia 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina by a score of 3-0 in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 44th minute before Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace in the second half. The Manchester United midfielder was also the provider for Silva's goal.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was unlucky. His headed goal was ruled out for offside in the first half. The Portugal captain, though, played a crucial role in the build-up to Silva's goal. He could have also had an assist late in the game. However, Diogo Jota squandered an easy chance after being set up perfectly by Ronaldo.

Nevertheless, the game ended in an easy win for Portugal. They have now won all three games under Roberto Martinez. Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to the Portuguese people on social media after the win, writing:

"Great win, team! Thanks to all Portuguese people for their support."

Portugal will return to action on June 20 as they take on Iceland in their final game of this international break.

Roberto Martinez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's performance

Speaking to the media after the game, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was quizzed about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Bosnia. While the superstar attacker didn't get on the scoresheet, his class was on display.

Martinez said that Ronaldo was perfect in his off-the-ball movements and added that he was satisfied with the 38-year-old's performance. The Spanish coach said:

"Cristiano's off-the-ball positioning was perfect, always working, following the team's plan. I'm very satisfied. His pass to Diogo Jota was an example of a player who wants the best for the team."

When further prodded about Ronaldo not scoring, Martinez said:

"It's easy to stir up a debate and say he's not in the best condition but the truth is he's an example of the way he has always been available for the national team. He's a one-of-a-kind player with 199 caps."

A massive piece of history awaits Ronaldo. The game against Iceland will mark his 200th cap for the national team if he plays. He will become the first male player ever to reach the mark.

