Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to teammates after Portugal suffer 1-0 loss vs Denmark

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his teammates to believe in their chances of winning their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark after a 1-0 loss in Copenhagen on Thursday (March 20).

Roberto Martinez's side dominated possession in the Danish capital but had fewer shots (23-9) and shots on target (9-2) than the hosts, which proved key in the eventual scheme of things.

Ronaldo, 40, had a quiet outing as Rasmus Hojlund's 78th-minute strike gave the Danes a slender win ahead of the return leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday (March 23).

Despite the defeat, Ronaldo put out an encouraging message to his teammates as they seek a comeback win at home to advance to the semi-final. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted on Instagram (as translated from Portuguese):

"We have 90 minutes to turn around. Roll on Portugal!"

Martinez's side can feel fortuitous to go into the second leg just a goal down, as Christian Eriksen had squandered a first-half penalty following a handball by Renato Veiga.

Eventually, Hojlund came off the bench to deliver the decisive strike, days after he had also scored in Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester City at the weekend. He celebrated the goal with his idol Ronaldo's trademark 'Siu' celebration.

How has Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared in this season's Nations League?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a solid campaign with Portugal in this season's UEFA Nations League, scoring in all but two of his six outings. Overall, the 40-year-old has managed five goals and an assist, with all the goal contributions coming in the group stage.

After scoring in the 2-1 home win over Croatia on matchday 1, which made him the first player to net 900 times for club and country, Ronaldo also scored in the 2-1 home win over Scotland three days later.

Scoring for the third straight game, the Al-Nassr forward netted in the 3-1 away win over Poland before drawing a blank in a goalless away draw in Scotland days later.

Ronaldo returned to scoring ways in the thumping 5-1 home win over Poland in November, netting twice and providing an assist, before sitting out the 1-1 away draw over Croatia on matchday six.

Having drawn a blank in the quarter-final first leg, Ronaldo will hope to lead from the front as the 2019 champions seek a second Nations League title.

