Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send a motivational message as Portugal get ready to take on South Korea in their final FIFA World Cup group game on Friday, December 2.

Ronaldo and Co. are already through to the Round of 16 of the tournament after winning two games. They earned a 3-2 win against Ghana in their opening game of the tournament. Ronaldo netted in that game as he opened his country's scoring from the spot.

Fernando Santos' team beat Uruguay by a scoreline of 2-0 with Bruno Fernandes netting twice for A Selecao.

Despite their guaranteed qualification, the top spot of Group H is still in the balance. Ghana could snatch that away from current toppers Portugal if Ronaldo's side slip on a banana peel against South Korea.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was in a confident mood ahead of the game as he penned a motivational message, posting:

"Qualification is guaranteed but we also want 1st place. There are no limits for this team or our goals. Let's go for more! Forca Portugal!"

Ronaldo looked to have gotten on the scoresheet against Uruguay as well. He jumped to meet Fernandes' cross that eventually ended up in the back of the net. However, officials determined that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't touch the ball and the goal was awarded to Fernandes.

Paul Scholes names FIFA World Cup breakout star as Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The club are yet to sign a replacement for the former Real Madrid superstar.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has now named World Cup breakout star Cody Gakpo along with RB Leipzig ace Christopher Nkunku as the two players who could replace Ronaldo.

Speaking to MUTV, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think there's a couple of forwards they might look at. The kid at RB Leipzig that's been linked with Chelsea, Nkunku. Centre forward is obviously the big position that needs filling."

Scholes added:

"The lad at PSV, Gakpo, is doing well for the Netherlands at the World Cup and I think Ten Hag has been interested in him before."

Gakpo has played a vital role for the Netherlands at the World cup. He has scored three goals and is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot. He has tallied 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV Eindhoven in 24 games in all competitions this season.

Nkunku was named in the France squad but suffered an injury in training which ruled him out of the tournament. For his club, he has bagged 17 goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions so far this season.

