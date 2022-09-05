Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ message to fans after Manchester United win over Arsenal

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to express his delight after the Red Devils beat Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United took their winning run in the Premier League to four games by defeating Arsenal on Sunday (September 4). They now sit fifth in the Premier League table, having earned 12 points from six matches.

€100 million signing Antony opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the first-half. Bukayo Saka, though, equalized for the Gunners in the 60th minute, but Erik ten Hag's side showed grit to clinch the win.

It took Manchester United just six minutes to reclaim their lead at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net. The England international went on to double his team's lead in less than 10 minutes.

While the visitors had their chances, Ten Hag's side managed to earn a 3-1 victory. They thus brought Arsenal's perfect start to the season to an end and reduced the gap to the first place to three points.

Ronaldo, who replaced Antony around the one-hour mark, was on the pitch when Rashford scored both his goals. While he was frustrated to have not got on the scoresheet himself, he was impressed with what he saw from his teammates.

Reflecting on the game, the Portuguese icon heaped praise on the Red Devils for their efforts. He also expressed his gratitude towards the home fans on Sunday. Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

"Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! Let’s go, Devils!"

Manchester United will be determined to keep their winning run intact when they face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo could returning to the Manchester United starting XI this week

Cristiano Ronaldo has found playing time limited under Erik ten Hag so far this season. His last start for the Red Devils came in their 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last month.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line to start for Ten Hag's side in the UEFA Europa League this week. The English giants are scheduled to host Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8).

Ten Hag has made just one change to his starting XI across the last four matches. He could thus make a host of changes to his team as the Old Trafford outfit play their first European match of the season.

