Cristiano Ronaldo sends uplifting message ahead of Al-Nassr Saudi Cup clash against Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his excitement for Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Super Cup tie against league rivals Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Ettifaq last weekend. He played the full 90 minutes, helping his team earn a 1-0 victory at home.

The Portuguese icon will now make his cup bow for the Knights of Najd today, January 26. He is expected to start for the side when they take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

As Al-Nassr prepare to lock horns with their league rivals, Ronaldo will be hopeful of netting his first goal for the club. He will also be determined to take the club one step closer to Saudi Super Cup glory.

Looking ahead to the game, the forward took to social media to express his excitement on Wednesday (January 25) night. He also issued an uplifting message to his team. He wrote:

"Looking forward to the big game tomorrow [Wednesday; ed.]! Let’s go team!"

A win against Al-Ittihad today would see Al-Nassr face either Al-Hilal or Al Feiha in the Saudi Super Cup final. The match will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday, January 29.

Al-Ittihad are two points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the league

Al-Nassr are notably placed first in the Saudi Pro League table with 33 points from 14 matches. Their cup opponents, on the other hand, sit third in the stands, just two points below Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

Featuring for Al-Ittihad against Rudi Garcia's side today will be Portuguese-Angolan winger Helder Costa. The 29-year-old is notably represented by the Gestifute agency, which also handles Cristiano Ronaldo.

Costa appeared in a friendly against Scotland for the Portugal national team in 2018 before switching allegiance to Angola. Ronaldo, though, did not play for the Selecao that day.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal winning their respective cup ties will set up a Riyadh derby in the final this weekend. Apart from being local rivals, they are also separated by just one point in the Saudi Pro League.

While three of the semi-finals are in the top three of the league, Al Feiha occupy 13th place. The Al Majma'ah-based club only have 15 points to their name, having won four, drawn three, and lost seven of their 14 matches so far.

It remains to be seen if Al Feiha can upset the Saudi Pro League big guns by going all the way in the cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., though, will be determined to get their hands on the trophy.

