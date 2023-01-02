Cristiano Ronaldo sent emphatic message by Al-Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar amid ongoing Mohamed Salah feud

Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar has sent a defiant message to new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Cameroonian forward scored in his side's most recent fixture.

Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Al-Nassr a few days ago after his public fallout with Manchester United in November led to his contract being terminated by mutual agreement. The Portuguese superstar's relationship with manager Erik ten Hag soured after he refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old then fell further out of favor after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hit out at Manchester United's owners, Ten Hag and former manager Ralf Rangnick. He even aimed digs at former Man Utd teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

While it is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo will easily get into the starting XI at his new club, given his stature and heavily decorated career, teammate Vincent Aboubakar could make his selection not as straightforward as he expects.

The Cameroon international has racked up 12 goals and five assists in 37 appearances across competitions for the team. Most recently, he scored in Al-Nassr's 1-0 league victory over Al-Khaleej, providing firm competition and sending a defiant message to Ronaldo.

The goal comes amid Aboubakar's ongoing feud with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he claimed to be equally as good as the Egyptian forward and said (via The Mirror):

“I understand people’s attitudes, he’s [Salah] one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk. But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view. I don’t give a toss if people don’t like it – I’m not impressed by him."

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr will see him earn close to $200 million (inclusive of salary, incentives and commercial deals), as reported by CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

"I don’t understand how people are saying that" - Rio Ferdinand defends Cristiano Ronaldo amid criticism over Al-Nassr move

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has rushed to his former teammate's defense after Cristiano Ronaldo secured a move to Al-Nassr.

Many believe that the move to the Saudi Pro League is a disappointing end to a magnificent and triumphant career. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported on social media that the Portuguese superstar himself was waiting for European suitors before signing the Al-Nassr deal.

However, Ferdinand has condemned this viewpoint, insisting that Saudi Arabia's top flight is a competitive league. The Englishman said (via GOAL):

"I’ve looked at people commenting and a few pundits saying it’s a sad way for him to go out. The only sadness is the way it ended at Manchester United. I think in hindsight in a couple of years he’ll look back and think it could have been handled differently. But this next chapter, going to Saudi. How is that a sad way to end his career? I don’t understand how people are saying that."

