Cristiano Ronaldo set to have complete control over transfers at Al-Nassr as Portugal captain closes in on new contract: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to have full authority over Al-Nassr transfers as the Portuguese superstar closes in on a contract renewal with the Knights of Najd. Ronaldo joined the Saudi giants in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated via mutual agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a regular goalscorer for Al-Nassr, registering 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 games across competitions. In just two seasons, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history, behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (115) and Mohammed Al-Sahlawi (123).

According to a report by SPORTbible (h/t Santi Aouna), Cristiano Ronaldo will exercise absolute control in the decisions regarding Al-Nassr's transfers in the upcoming transfer window. The report claimed he is the new man in charge after coach Stefano Pioli was recently sacked by the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been prolific in front of the goal. In 41 games across competitions, he has netted 35 goals and created four more. However, his side has strugged under the tutelage of former manager, Stefano Pioli.

They finished third in the Saudi Pro League, and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite. The side's best performance came in the Saudi Super Cup, where they lost to Al-Hilal by a scoreline of 4-1 in the final. Despite Ronaldo's individual heroics, the Knights of Najd have yet to win silverware after his arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his future at Al-Nassr

Abha Club v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently spoken about his future at Al-Nassr, ending speculations about a possible departure from the Knights of Najd. The Portuguese superstar won his second Nation's League title with the national team on June 8, outclassing Spain in the final on penalties.

After the win, the Selecao captain opened up about his future at the club, clarifying (via ESPN):

"Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes."

Prior reports claimed that Ronaldo had received lucrative offers from other clubs, including Al-Hilal. The talismanic Portuguese even hinted at a possible departure after Al-Nassr's season-ending 3-2 defeat against Al-Fateh on May 26. After the game, he took to Instagram and wrote:

"The chapter is over. The story? Still being written."

However, the season ended on a high for Ronaldo, bagging the Nations League and becoming the leading goalscorer in the tournament. The Al-Nassr superstar was one of the key contributors in the campaign, netting eight goals and creating one more in nine games.

