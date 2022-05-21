Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United's final game of the season due to hip injury - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be available to face Crystal Palace in Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season on Sunday. That's according to The Athletic, who claim the attacker will sit out the clash after picking up a hip flexor issue.

Manchester United are scheduled to travel to Selhurst Park for the Crystal Palace clash tomorrow.

The game will not only conclude their outing this term, but will also decide in what European tournament they'll play next season between the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

A victory for the Red Devils will ensure they pip West Ham United to sixth spot in the table and guarantee their participation in the Europa League.

However, if they fail to beat Crystal Palace and the Hammers manage to beat Brighton, they'll be forced to compete in the Europa Conference League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury setback is indeed a huge blow to Manchester United. The Portuguese has single-handedly carried the team from the start of the campaign down to this moment, thanks to his decisive performances in front of goal.

He has recorded 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

In his absence, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will need to find solutions from other areas. The tactician will certainly be hoping that the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga will be able to step up and lead the team to victory.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only major absentee expected in Manchester United's team tomorrow. As per the same source, Paul Pogba is also set to miss the encounter ahead of a potential departure from the club.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be at Manchester United next season?

Paul Pogba is also expected to miss the clash

There's been a lot of rumors that the Portuguese will leave Old Trafford this summer after the Red Devils failed to secure participation in next season's Champions League tournament.

However, recent developments suggest he'll be at Old Trafford next term.

Newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he has the attacker in his plans for next season. Besides, Ronaldo still has one year left on his contract with the Premier League giants and he's shown no signs of wanting to leave so far.

It remains to be seen what step the Portuguese will take after his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

