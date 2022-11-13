Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United vs Fulham days ahead of FIFA World Cup: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly hasn't traveled with the Manchester United squad to face Fulham for their last game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 13.

The Portuguese forward was absent from the United team that earned a 4-2 win against Aston Villa on November 10. Erik ten Hag revealed that the player was ill along with winger Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo hasn't been at his best for the Red Devils so far this season. In 16 games, he has scored only three goals and provided two assists for Ten Hag's side.

As per journalist Samuel Luckhurst, he will miss their away clash against Fulham. His absence might turn out to be a setback for Manchester United. Sancho remains a doubt for the clash against Fulham and Antony has been struggling with his own fitness issues.

Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the captain of the 2016 UEFA Euro Champions. He is almost certain to feature when Portugal take on Ghana in Group H on November 24.

Fernando Santos not worried about Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature for Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo has struggled for form so far this season. However, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is banking on his talisman ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Santos reiterated that all the players he has selected, including Ronaldo, will leave it their all on the field to secure a successful campaign for Portugal.

The Portuguese coach was quoted by A Bola (via Mirror):

"All the players I have summoned are part of the plan [which] I am going to outline. Cristiano is in this [group], In the last four games, he played. Right now he's playing. All the players I summoned come hungry to win and make Portugal world champion, Ronaldo included."

After facing Ghana on November 24, Portugal will play Uruguay and South Korea on November 29 and December 2 respectively in the group stages.

Ronaldo has featured in four editions of the tournament for Portugal so far between 2006 and 2018. He has made 17 appearances for his country in the World Cup, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

A match-saving hat-trick against Spain in the opening fixture of the 2018 World Cup is certainly his best performance of the tournament.

