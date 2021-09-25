Cristiano Ronaldo could set new Manchester United record against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to re-write history with Manchester United when he takes to the field against Aston Villa on Saturday (September 25). The Portuguese has already been in fine form for the Red Devils so far and his absence was felt in the midweek defeat to West Ham United in the EFL Cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side struggled to score a goal, despite dominating proceedings and registering 27 shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Old Trafford from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window. The Portuguese immediately set the record for most shirt sales in 24 hours, confirming his elite status in world football. The Manchester United star ensured a wave of nostalgia among supporters, donning the fabled No. 7 shirt once again after 12 years. He's now on the threshold of another landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be drafted back into the team after being rested midweek. If the Portuguese manages to find the back of the net against Aston Villa, he will become the first Manchester United player since James Hanson in 1924 to score in his first four appearances for the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already played his first four games for the Red Devils in 2003. However, given he has signed for the club once again this summer, he will be afforded a second bite at the cherry.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to etch his name in Manchester United folklore by achieving the same record against Leicester City. Unfortunately, Kasper Schmeichel played spoilsport by stopping the Belgian's penalty kick in Lukaku's fourth appearance for the club.

Few would bet against Cristiano Ronaldo setting the record given his current form. It's also worth noting that the team he's scored the most goals against as a Manchester United player is Aston Villa.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on red-hot form for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on red-hot form since rejoining Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running since rejoining Manchester United. The Portuguese marked his second debut with a brace against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. He then scored his team’s solitary goal in the shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Young Boys on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on song again last weekend, helping Manchester United churn out a brilliant comeback win against West Ham United. After receiving a well-deserved rest, the Portuguese will be raring to go against The Lions. He will also have one eye on the record.

