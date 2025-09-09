Cristiano Ronaldo set to play in the United States before 2026 World Cup as discussions over return to U.S after more than a decade begins: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in the United States prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to reports, the 41-year-old is in talks to return to America for the first time in over a decade.

Ad

Ronaldo currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, whom he joined in January 2023 after being released by Manchester United. He has racked up 95 goals and 20 assists in 108 games for the Knights of Najd across all competitions.

Since the United States are one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup (alongside Mexico and Canada), they have automatically qualified for the tournament. Yet, their manager Mauricio Pochettino has voiced his desire to face sides from different confederations in order to figure out where his squad stands in the pecking order.

Ad

Trending

The USA lost 2-0 to Heung-min Son's South Korea in a friendly last week (September 6). This week, they will take on Japan (September 9), and in October and November, they will face off against Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

According to sources close to the US men's national team (USMNT) (via The Athletic), they are in talks to set up friendly fixtures against European juggernauts Portugal and Belgium. The games are supposedly scheduled for March 2026, and will be played in an American football-sized stadium on the country's east coast.

Ad

If the plans go through, it will mark Ronaldo's first appearance in the United States since August 2, 2014. He made a cameo off the bench in a 3-1 pre-season friendly loss for Real Madrid against Manchester United at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

"He's hungry" - Portugal manager Roberto Martinez heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez lavished praise on captain Cristiano Ronaldo's unwavering determination. The Spanish tactician claimed that the superstar forward still trains and plays 'like a young player playing for the first time'.

Ad

The 41-year-old started in his nation's first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against on Saturday (September 6). He found the back of the net twice (21', 46') as his side trounced their unfancied opposition 5-0.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Selecao das Quinas' fixture against Hungary, Martinez said (via ESPN h/t Record):

"He (Ronaldo) lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time. The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best."

Ad

Martinez also elaborated on the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker's preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding:

"The World Cup? He's doing the best he can, he doesn't have long-term goals. He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on the day to day."

Up next, Ronaldo will be seen in action in Portugal's World Cup qualifying fixture against Hungary on Tuesday (September 9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More