Cristiano Ronaldo set to star in 2 Hollywood movies as fresh details come to light on surprise business expansion: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to star in two Hollywood movies after collaborating with film producer Matthew Vaughn, according to GOAL. The Portuguese superstar is in the final phase of his career on the pitch and is planning to expand his business away from football.

As part of a new project, CR7's UR Brand has teamed up with Vaughn. The pair have already confirmed that two movies are ready, while a third is in the pipelines.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Vaughn promise to deliver "passion and storytelling" through their new venture, to kickstart a "disruptive era in entertainment." The promo for their project includes Daniel Craig and Taron Egerton, and also promises more hollywood stars.

Announcing the news (via GOAL), CR7 said he was excited to launch his new venture.

"And action! I’m excited to announce UR•MARV, my new film studio with Matthew Vaughn, and can’t wait to tell you about our first movie. Coming soon!" said Ronaldo.

Despite his off-field commitments, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focussed on the season with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar is also inching closer to the fabled 1000-goal mark, and has now 931 goals for club and country to his name.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 94 goals from 104 games for Al-Nassr since arriving at the club in December 2022. That includes six goals in six games in the Arab Club Champions Cup, which is the only trophy he has won with the Saudi club.

CR7 moved to the Middle East in December 2022 after cutting ties with Manchester United following a falling-out with Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese superstar arrived at the club with a wealth of experience under his belt and has done very well so far.

Unfortunately, his efforts haven't been enough to help the club win the title. Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League, 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have played a game more.

Interestingly, the 40-year-old's contract with the Saudi Pro League side expires in a few months, and he is yet to sign an extension. However, a recent report from MARCA has stated that the player will extend his stay in the Middle East for a season more.

CR7 is also expected to be a part of the Portugal squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Next year's mega event, however, could be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's swansong.

