Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record after scoring in Al Nassr’s 1-0 win against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break and set records and he did so in Al Nassr's 1-0 victory against Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League. The Portuguese icon scored the winner which means he's now scored the most goals in the knockout rounds of all competitions throughout history.

Ronaldo found the net in the 81st minute of Al-Alami's win away at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday (February 14). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's goal means Luis Castro's men take a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of the two sides' AFC Champions League last 16 tie (February 21).

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is club football's all-time top goalscorer. He's bagged 740 goals and 236 assists in 994 games for the likes of Al Nassr, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, is also international football's all-time top goalscorer. He's registered 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 caps for Portugal.

The Al Nassr star is playing in the AFC Champions League which is Asian football's alternative to Europe's UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo made history in that competition, becoming the first player in history to win five trophies.

The legendary forward is enjoying a stellar spell at KSU Stadium and was in sensational form last year. He closed out the 2022-23 campaign as world football's top scorer at club level with 54 goals in 59 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr's win against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled with his side's victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Al Nassr took advantage of their AFC Champions League last 16 tie with his 25th goal of the season in all competitions. He linked up with Marcelo Brozovic before firing a fierce effort into the top corner.

The Saudi Pro League's current top scorer took to Instagram following his side's victory to express his delight. He said:

"Kicking off the round of 16 with a win! Good work, team!"

This is Ronaldo's first participation in the AFC Champions League and his club are among the favorites to win the competition. If they were to do so it would be the first major trophy he's won at KSU Stadium.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November 2022. His side mounted a title challenge last season but finished second, falling five points short of champions Al Ittihad.

Thus, the Portuguese great will be eager to get his hands on more silverware to add to an already glistening trophy cabinet. He's put his side on the verge of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.