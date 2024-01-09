Cristiano Ronaldo sets fine example as he shares glimpse of intense back and ab workout during Saudi Pro League break

There seems to be no day off for Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to amaze the world with his peak physical stature despite being 38 years old at the moment. He recently took to Instagram to share a workout regimen where he was seen training his abs as well as his back.

The Saudi Pro League is currently experiencing a winter break, with the next SPL match scheduled to take place in February. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from maintaining his intense physical training, as showcased in the images shared by the legendary goalscorer.

In the said stories, Ronaldo was spotted spending time on the cable machine, which flaunted his back muscles. In another story, the Al Nassr forward was seen holding dumbells in both hands as he flexed his body in front of the mirror.

Ronaldo on the cable machine

Cristiano hitting the dumbells

The Real Madrid legend had previously traveled to Dubai to celebrate Three Kings Day alongside his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his children. On the trip, accompanying the Portuguese superstar was prominent fitness trainer Soraya Alvarez, as well as notable sports journalist Edu Aguirre.

Despite being away on vacation, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure to continue his preparations for the upcoming second half of the current SPL season. Despite being 38, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner closed 2023 as the world's top scorer, recording a whopping 54 goals throughout the calendar year.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought an extremely expensive mansion in Dubai

The former Manchester United number seven has reportedly expanded his property portfolio by adding a lavish mansion to the list. According to Bloomberg Linea, Cristiano Ronaldo has purchased a mansion on Jumeirah Bay Island, which is known for harboring some of the wealthiest residents on the planet.

Nicknamed 'Billionaire's Island', the locality seems to be perfect for the SPL superstar, considering his £175m annual contract at Al Nassr. While the official price of the deal is yet to be revealed, it is rumored to have cost Ronaldo in excess of tens of millions of pounds. Furthermore, reports suggest the 205-capped Portugal international will take receipt of the property later this year.

The property in contention is home to multiple affluent personalities hailing from varying countries such as Israel, India, Russia, and others. The island also contains several fine-dining restaurants, a yacht club, and also stares directly into the sea, as well as the magnificent Burj Khalifa.