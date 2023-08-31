Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible goal scoring record with latest Al-Nassr brace 

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest goalscorer in the history of first-division league football by bagging a brace against Al-Shabab in Al-Nassr's latest 4-0 win.

The Portuguese superstar scored two penalties during the match, which made him the highest goalscorer in the history of first-division football with 517 goals to his name. He surpassed the likes of Josef Bican and Ferenc Puskas, both of whom have 515 goals to their names. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is in the fourth spot with 496 national first-division league goals to his name.

Ronaldo scored three goals in the Portuguese first division, 103 in the English first division, 311 in the Spanish top flight, 81 in the Italian first division, and 19 in Saudi Arabia so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also gotten off to a dazzling start in the new season. He has so far scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in 10 matches for Al Nassr this term.

The Saudi Pro League giants lost their first two SPL games of the season. However, they won the next two with Ronaldo playing a starring role in both of those games, scoring a combined five goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's latest win against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr managed to rack up a spectacular 4-0 win against Al-Shabab in their latest Saudi Pro League fixture. After a slow start to their league campaign, Luis Castro's team are catching up at the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of the show, took to social media to react to the latest win. The Portugal captain posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"What an amazing atmosphere in our stadium! Very happy to celebrate this win with our fans! Fantastic performance from the Team! Vamooos @AlNassrFC_EN!"

Al-Nassr will return to action on September 2 when they take on Al-Hazm in a Saudi Pro League away clash.