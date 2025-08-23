Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible new record after scoring in Saudi Super Cup final vs Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has set a unique record after scoring in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ahli. The Portuguese superstar has become the first player to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs in the world of football.

Ad

Ronaldo scored from the spot in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium to give his side the lead in the 41st minute. The goal helped him reach the 100-goal milestone for the Middle Eastern side in all competitions.

The Portuguese superstar had 99 goals at the end of the 2024/25 season, having scored 25 goals in the league and eight in the AFC Champions League.

In his 2.5 years at the Saudi club, Ronaldo has managed 74 goals in the league, with another six coming in the Arab Club Champions Cup, the only tournament Al-Nassr have managed to win during his spell at the club.

Ad

Trending

The 40-year-old is now one goal away from equaling his tally for Juventus, where he scored 101 in 134 games. His next target would be the 138 goals for the national side, with 145 for Manchester United next on the list.

However, the majority of his career goals were scored for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo managed 450 goals in his 438 games for the Spanish side in his nine seasons at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to his 1000 goals dream

Cristiano Ronaldo has repeatedly admitted that he wants to score 1000 goals in his career, but cast doubt late last year. He claimed that he was running out of time in his career for the dream to come true and said (via ESPN:)

Ad

"I now face my life living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore. I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900. It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 939 goals for club and country, and is just 61 goals away from his dream tally of 1000. He has signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr and is also eager to play at the FIFA World Cup next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More