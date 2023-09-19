Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible record after Al-Nassr's win over Persepolis in AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reached a significant milestone in his team's 2-0 win at Persepolis in their AFC Champions League opener on Tuesday (September 19).

The 38-year-old didn't make a goal contribution on the night, marking only the second time in seven competitive games across competitions this season. After failing to score on his UEFA Champions League debut two decades ago, Ronaldo did likewise in his first game in the AFC Champions League.

However, his side's win in Tehran marked Ronaldo's 1000th unbeaten game for club and country (as per totalcristiano), becoming the first player in the sport's history to do so. Ronaldo's team has won 776 of those games and drawn 224.

The tally includes 13 wins for Sporting CP (in 31 games), 21 wins for Al-Nassr (in 32 games), 91 for Juventus (in 131 games), 121 for Portugal (in 201 games), 214 for Manchester United (in 346 games) and 316 wins for Real Madrid in 438 outings.

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible records

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Since his senior debut in 2003, he has scored goals galore for club and country.

Recently, he became the first male player to score 850 goals for club and country. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner achieved the feat in the 5-1 Saudi Pro League win for his current club side Al-Nassr at Al-Raed last month.

With 123 goals in 201 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo is both the top goalscorer and appearance-maker in men's international football. In the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo's tallies of 140 goals in 183 games are not bettered by anyone else.

He's also the first player to win the competition five times, score in three finals, and score for two different winning teams.

In international football, Ronaldo is the top scorer in European Championship history (14 goals) and in qualifying (36 goals). He's also the first to appear and score in five different editions of the competition.

Ronaldo is on course to extend that record at Germany 2024, with Roberto Martinez's side potentially a win away to qualify for the finals.