Cristiano Ronaldo sets new free-kick record after scoring for Al-Nassr in their win over Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new free-kick record after scoring for Al-Nassr in their 4-1 win over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on August 27. The Knights of Najd were easily the better side, dominating their opponents away from home, with Ronaldo scoring a free-kick in grand style.

Now, the legendary striker has scored 64 free-kick goals, putting him just one effort behind Lionel Messi, who has racked up an impressive 65. It was a brilliant shot from Ronaldo in injury time of the first half, as he unleashed an accurate freekick from just outside the box.

This means that Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 899 career goals, just one more to make it 900 and bring him closer to his aim of 1000 career goals. However, he has already broken another record - the legendary goalscorer became the first to score a freekick every season since 2002.

Trending

Indeed, Ronaldo has scored a free-kick across 23 consecutive seasons since he began playing football professionally. While his brilliant effort against Al Feiha was remarkable, he wasn't the only impressive performer on the pitch. Anderson Talisca scored a brace while Marcelo Brozovic also found the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses aim to reach 1000-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo is already one of the greatest players in the history of football, having scored a mind-boggling 899 goals in his career. However, the Portuguese legend has remained unrelenting, having already set his sights on the 1000-goal mark.

After helping Al-Nassr take home all three points in their clash against Al-Feiha, the striker spoke with his former teammate Rio Ferdinand. In the sit-down, which was released on Ronaldo's YouTube channel, the forward spoke about his future in football. He said (via GOAL):

"Soon I will do 900 [goals] and after I will beat 1,000. I want to reach 1,000 goals."

Talking about how old he would be when he potentially hits the mark, the forward said:

"41? We don't know. If I don't have injuries, this is for me the most important. I want that. For me it's the best mark that I can have in football is to reach first 900 goals, after my challenge is to reach 1,000 goals. With one difference: all the goals that I score, they have videos, so I can prove it."

There are, indeed, videos for every goal Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored, with the legend's career starting in 2002. Aside from scoring another 101 goals, he will be hoping to lead Al-Nassr to domestic domination in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback