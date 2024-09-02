Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo aims to beat MrBeast, the most followed person on YouTube with 313 million subscribers, in two years. The 39-year-old Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel UR Cristiano last month, and it has been an instant hit.

UR Cristiano - which started on August 21 - took just 90 minutes to hit a million subscribers, a YouTube record, and 50 million in under a week, another record for the platform.

However, Ronaldo has some way to go to reach MrBeast's current figure, but he has made a great start. MrBeast needed 28 days to reach 20 million subscribers, a figure Ronaldo needed just a day.

At his current rate, it's seemingly only a matter of time before Ronaldo overtakes MrBeast to become the most followed person on YouTube. Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Scotland, Ronaldo joked about potentially overtaking MrBeast (as per Centre Goals):

"MrBeast on YouTube? In two years, let's try to beat him."

In 15 days, Ronaldo has uploaded 27 videos and has garnered 55.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The Portugal captain is set to be in action for his team later this week against Croatia (September 5) and Scotland three days later, both at home.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at his last international tournament?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured a rare scoreless outing at Euro 2024 - going scoreless in five games - as A Selecao lost 5-3 on penalties to France in the quarter-final.

It marked the first time in 11 major tournaments (FIFA World Cup and Euros) that the five-year Ballon d'Or failed to score. However, he created a few records along the way.

By appearing in the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in the Euro 2024 opener, the 39-year-old became the first player to appear in six editions of the Euros. In the next game - a 3-0 win over Turkey - Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes for Portugal's third goal to become the competition's joint highest assist provider (eight) along with Czech legend Karel Poborsky.

Ronaldo then missed an extra-time penalty against Slovenia in the Round of 16, which Portugal won 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw, failing to become the first player to score in six European Championships.

Ronaldo scored in the ensuing shootout to become the oldest player to score in a Euro shootout and the first to score in three shootouts. He scored again in the shootout loss to France as Portugal crashed out.

