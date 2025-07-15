Cristiano Ronaldo shares 3-word message after Al-Nassr announce Jorge Jesus as new head coach

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacted as Al-Nassr appointed his compatriot Jorge Jesus as the club's new head coach. Jesus succeeds Stefano Pioli, who left at the end of the 2024-25 season after only a year in charge.

Jesus' most recent stint in Saudi Arabia was leading the Knights of Najd's domestic rivals Al-Hilal to a domestic treble in 2023-24 before leaving them in May this year.

The most successful coach in Al-Hilal history will now take over at their domestic rivals, who have signed a one-year deal with the 70-year-old Portuguese. Ronaldo reacted to the announcement on Instagram story (as translated from Portuguese):

"Welcome Mr. Jesus"

Cristiano Ronaldo IG screenshot

It's pertinent to note that Ronaldo extended his stay at Mrsool Park till 2027 this summer despite reports of interest from multiple clubs.

Jesus' predecessor, Pioli, failed to end the club's barren competitive run, with the Saudi giants dropping to third in the Saudi Pro League after finishing the previous two campaigns in second. Moreover, Pioli's side fell to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup and lost to Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League Elite semis.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr last season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a decent season with Al-Nassr, his second full campaign with the club since arriving on a free transfer in December 2022 after more than two decades in European football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner - continuing from his 44-goal 2023-24 campaign - registering 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions. Following his record 36-goal 2023-24 league campaign, Ronaldo netted 25 times this time, along with three assists, as the Knights of Najd finished behind winners Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo also struck eight times in as many outings in the AFC Champions League, where Pioli's side crashed out in the last-four following a 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale.

Following the club season, Ronaldo closed out the summer on a high by winning his second UEFA Nations League with Portugal, scoring in the last three games, including the final win over Spain.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More