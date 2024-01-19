Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable picture with his daughter on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming photograph on Instagram where he can be seen holding his youngest child, Bella, on Thursday (January 18).

The Portuguese icon and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed their daughter in April 2022. However, it came with the devastating news that Bella's twin brother, Angel, died during birth.

At the time, Ronaldo and Rodriguez had shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. They wrote:

"It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It is the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We're devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy you are our angel. We will love you forever."

However, the couple seems to enjoy their time with Bella, who is the fifth child the two are co-parenting. Ronaldo recently shared a photograph with his daughter, with a blue and red heart emojis in the caption.

On the footballing front, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023 following a mutual contract termination at Manchester United.

This season, he's bagged 24 goals and 11 assists from 25 appearances across competitions. Overall, the ex-Real Madrid superstar has netted 38 times in 44 matches for his current side.

When Cristiano Ronaldo explained Angel's loss to his children

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

In an interview with Piers Morgan while at Manchester United in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he told his children the truth about their brother, Angel.

He said (via People):

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where's the other baby, where's the other baby? After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Angel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.'"

Ronaldo continued:

"The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Angel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

Ronaldo's first child Cristiano Jr., named after his father is the oldest of the five children, whose biological mother's identity remains undisclosed by the ex-Red Devil.

Rodriguez and the Al-Nassr striker welcomed two children in 2017, twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate. Later that year, the pair gave birth to their first child together, Alana Martina.