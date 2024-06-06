Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable snap with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids ahead of Euro 2024

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a picture of himself, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their young family ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024. The legendary forward is set for the European Championships with his nation, where he hopes to win the prestigious tournament for the second time in his career.

The legendary striker is lethal on the pitch but is a devoted and loving father and family man off it, often taking time to relax and connect with his loved ones. In a picture posted to Instagram, the Los Blancos icon can be seen with his family around a table in a homely setting. He captioned the post:

"Family first."

The legendary striker will arrive at the Euroes in Germany off the back of an impressive campaign for Al-Nassr that saw him break the goal-scoring record for a season in the Saudi Pro-League. Ronaldo bagged 35 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances for his team in the league. However, this was not enough for Al-Nassr to win the league as they finished second to Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo could win an international competition in front of Georgina Rodriguez for the first time at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope he can help his country to Euro 2024 glory with his partner Georgina Rodriguez watching from the stands in Germany. While the Argentine-born Spanish model has seen the legendary striker win multiple prizes in football, they have not celebrated winning an international title together.

The Portuguese icon won the European Championships in France in 2016 but he had not begun his relationship with Georgina at the time. The pair started dating in early 2017 and have been together ever since.

In what could be his last dance with the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to emerge victorious with his family and his nation at Euro 2024.