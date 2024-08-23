Cristiano Ronaldo shares confident 14-word message after disallowed goal in Al-Nassr draw against Al-Raed

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo shared an inspirational message on social media after the club's 1-1 draw against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr had a 79th-minute goal disallowed in their campaign opener at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday, August 22.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner was on target with a fabulous header in the first half before finding the net again in the second, which was disallowed. Cristiano Ronaldo put his team ahead in the 34th minute after heading in Sadio Mane’s cross to notch up his 50th goal in just his 48th match for the club.

Al-Raed levelled the score within four minutes of the restart after winning a penalty, which was comfortably converted by Mohamed Fouzair. The Portuguese superstar thought he had won the game for his side when he tapped the ball in after being played through by Marcelo Brozovic in the 79th minute. However, a VAR check showed Cristiano was in an offside position by the narrowest of margins.

Trending

The match ended in a disappointing draw for Al-Nassr, which prompted Cristiano to put up an inspirational message on his X account.

"We will never settle. We will never give up. Our determination knows no limits!" the post read.

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr next face Al Feiha away from home on Tuesday, August 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks off-the-field record

Off the field, however, the 39-year-old broke yet another record. The striker launched his own YouTube channel on Wednesday and hit one million subscribers within the stipulated time of a football match - 90 minutes.

The channel, named 'UR - Cristiano', is now the fastest ever to hit the 1-million subscriber mark on the platform and was presented with a gold plaque.

Expand Tweet

In less than two days of the channel's launch, he has already crossed 100 million views on his videos.

Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement at the channel's launch:

"I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects. I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's social media clout stands at over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, 112.6 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook and a record 636 million on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback