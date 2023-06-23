Cristiano Ronaldo shares images with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids as they holiday on a yacht

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared vacation images of himself, his partner, Georgina Rodriguez and children on Instagram on Thursday (June 22).

Ronaldo, 38, looks to be enjoying his vacation on a private superyacht that reportedly costs more than $200,000 per week. The Al Nassr striker also posted a picture of himself with partner Georgina Rodriguez on his Instagram feed.

After making his debut for Portugal back in 2003, Ronaldo recently became the first male player to complete 200 appearances in international football. He made this landmark appearance against Iceland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday (June 20).

The Portugal skipper's 89th-minute winner against a 10-man Iceland side capped off the momentous occasion. The goal marked the 38-year-old's 123rd International goal and his fifth of the qualifiers.

Prior to kick-off, Ronaldo was presented with a certificate for entering the Guinness World Records. and had this to say about the moment (via GiveMeSport):

“To be in the Guinness World Records is amazing and to score the winning goal is even more special. So I have to say thank you to the stadium, to Iceland, the people, the fans, the stadium for having this kind of party for me.

“Also to the Portugal national team, the federation. I’m so happy. It’s a special day, I have to say thank you to all of them. They made my day. They made my night.”

After his much deserved vacation, the superstar will be joined by other top footballers in the Saudi Pro League. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kanté among others will soon be plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.

Roberto Martinez lauds Ronaldo for consistency at the highest level

Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez

Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for his star striker Cristiano Ronaldo. This came after the icon helped seal the victory for his side late on against Iceland.

Having won all four games of the qualifiers so far, Martinez's side sits two points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group J. Speaking about Ronaldo, Martinez said:

"When you're with him, you understand why. His commitment, his total dedication, that incredible desire to be the best and improve everyone. It's something we see in very young players"

Cristiano did not surprise me with his ability; after 200 games for the national team, you can imagine the commitment; being at the highest level, it could be very easy to accept that you will not be at your best."

The former Everton manager took over as the Portugal boss from the long-serving Fernando Santos in January of this year. He was the manager of Belgium prior to taking over.

Santos left after spending eight years with the national team, winning the European Championships in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

