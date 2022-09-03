Cristiano Ronaldo shares insight into ‘hard work’ ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given an insight into his preparations ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal.

Ronaldo shared a picture of himself training ahead of the big game on Sunday with the caption:

"Hard work."

The Portuguese international was involved in a long-drawn transfer saga in the summer window and has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. He has started just one out of Manchester United's five Premier League games this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to score his first goal of the season and it clearly looks like Ten Hag does not fancy him as his first-choice centre-forward.

Marcus Rashford has played up front in the last four games while playing on the left flank in the season-opener against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Anthony Martial looked impressive in the number nine role during the pre-season and could be preferred ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo when he comes back from injury.

Ronaldo has been used off the bench in the last three games by Ten Hag and looked isolated up front due to his lack of mobility.

Also, at the age of 37, the Portuguese forward clearly does not have the legs anymore to play in the high-pressing system the new manager wants to deploy.

Considering the wonderful career Cristiano Ronaldo has had, it is obvious that he will be doing everything he can to force himself into Ten Hag's plans.

In-form Arsenal will be a huge test for new-look Manchester United on Sunday and we will have to wait and see whether Ronaldo can influence the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo could still have a huge role to play this season for Manchester United

Despite not being an undisputed starter anymore, Cristiano Ronaldo has what it takes to turn things around thanks to his enormous quality and experience.

According to Eurosport, the former Real Madrid forward wanted to leave Manchester United this summer in search of Champions League football.

However, a move did not materialize despite the superstar being linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

