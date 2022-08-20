Cristiano Ronaldo shares insight into preparation ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no intention of slowing down his preparations for the side's next fixture against Liverpool on August 22. The Madrid legend recently posted pictures of himself working hard in training ahead of Monday's clash, with the Red Devils hoping to avoid another defeat.

Despite re-signing for Manchester United last summer, Ronaldo is reportedly intent on leaving and has made these intentions clear to the club. It did not help that the Red Devils failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

However, the Portugal international has struggled to find a new club, with his age and wages likely proving to be a dealbreaker for most sides.

The five-time Champions League winner is 37 years old, and while he is in the twilight of an illustrious career, he remains the highest earner in the Premier League.

With the Red Devils wallowing at the bottom of the table, they are in desperate need of the type of performance only Cristiano Ronaldo can deliver.

Manchester United will head into their next game against Liverpool hoping their wantaway star can help them to secure their first points of the campaign.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shares cryptic message on Instagram

Although the Portuguese striker is preparing for the vital clash against the Reds, there has certainly been going on behind the scenes. There have been consistent reports about the marksman pushing for an Old Trafford exit in recent weeks.

Ronaldo in an Instagram comment blasted the media for lies being told about him. It is uncertain as to whether this is regarding reports about his conduct at United or about his intentions of leaving the club.

The Portuguese has claimed that there will be a tell-all interview released in the coming weeks, which will perhaps shed some light on the striker's current situation.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo will focus on taking the Red Devils out of the relegation zone and into a better position by picking up three points against Liverpool.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar