Cristiano Ronaldo shares message via Instagram after scoring to help Al-Nassr secure 4-1 win vs Yokohama in AFC Champions League Elite clash

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared an encouraging message on Instagram after helping his side to a 4-1 win over Yokohama in the AFC Champions League Elite. The quarterfinal clash was played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium on Saturday (April 26).

Ronaldo was on target in the 38th minute as Jhon Duran fired a brace, with Sadio Mane also netting once to send the Knights of Najd into the last-four of the competition.

They will play either Kawasaki or Al-Sadd in the next round, marking their first appearance in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League since the 2020-21 season.

After the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a message on Instagram, as he wrote:

"Semi-finals here we come!! 🔥."

The post garnered over a million likes and over 20,000 comments in just over an hour of being shared, as fans hailed the 40-year-old for his contributions by labeling him the 'GOAT.'

On Saturday, Marcelo Brozovic made an initial effort that was blocked by Yokahama goalkeeper Park Il-Kyu, but the rebound fell to the Portuguese legend, who latched onto it and made the finish. It marked his first goal since netting a brace against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on April 12.

He and Al-Nassr will return to action on Tuesday (April 29) for the semi-finals.

Ronaldo nets 33rd goal as Al-Nassr dream of Champions League title

Even at 40 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo knows no stopping. The Portuguese ace just bagged his 33rd goal of the 2024-25 season with his strike against Yokohama on Saturday. He has also provided four assists in his 37 appearances.

It's unreal for a player of that age to keep posting such incredible numbers. Al-Nassr will also hope to ride on and perhaps clinch the AFC Champions League title.

It's the one major trophy missing from their cabinet, with the Knights of Najd reaching the finals just once, in 1995, where they lost to Thai Farmers Bank. Should the side make it to the showpiece clash again this year, they will face a fellow Saudi Pro League side, as Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will compete in the other semifinal.

