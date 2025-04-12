Cristiano Ronaldo shares message on X after scoring twice for Al-Nassr in 2-1 win vs Al-Riyadh

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on X after guiding his side to a 2-1 victory over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (April 12). The Portuguese forward bagged a second-half brace as the Knights of Najd secured a comeback win at Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Riyadh took a shocking lead in first-half stoppage-time through Faiz Selemani (45+2'). However, Ronaldo powered his side to a comeback win, scoring twice in ten minutes. The 40-year-old restored parity in the 56th minute off a Sadio Mane assist, before scoring a brilliant individual effort in the 64th minute.

Ronaldo was pumped after the win and took to X to celebrate. He posted a photo from the match as he celebrated one of his goals with the caption:

"This is how we do it."

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a Player of the Match worthy performance against Al-Riyadh. Aside from his brace, he landed four shots on target from eight attempts, created five chances, and recorded an 89% (25/28) pass accuracy.

Al-Nassr have now recorded three wins on the trot in the Saudi Pro League. This latest victory gives them 57 points from 27 matches. They remain in third in the standings, a point behind Al-Hilal and eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 26 goal contributions (23G & 3A) from 26 league appearances this term. Overall, has 32 goals and four assists in 35 matches across competitions.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will not be in action until next Friday (April 18) when they take on Al-Qadsiah away in the Saudi Pro League. When the two sides met earlier in the season in November, Al-Qadsiah handed Al-Nassr their first league defeat of the season with a 2-1 scoreline.

Stefano Pioli's side will now look to avenge that loss at a crucial stage of the season. Eight points separate Al-Nassr from table-toppers Al-Ittihad with seven games left in the season. The Knights of Najd are still gunning for major silverware with Ronaldo. They have finished as runners-up in the league for the last two seasons to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hillal, respectively.

