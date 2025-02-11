Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo from Al-Nassr training ahead of SPL clash against Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a picture from his team's training session ahead of their Saudi Pro League clash at Al-Ahli Saudi on Thursday (February 13).

The Knights of Najd are coming off a 3-0 home win over Al-Feiha in the league last week. Following Jhon Duran's brace either side of the break, the 40-year-old Ronaldo struck 16 minutes from time to keep Stefano Pioli's side third in the standings after 19 games.

Ronaldo and Co - who have won their last four games - trail leaders Al-Ittihad (49) by eight points as they look to keep pace with the leading duo. Defending champions Al-Hilal (47) - in second - are six points ahead of Pioli's side.

Ahead of his team's league visit to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, the Knights of Najd were busy in training. Ronaldo tweeted a picture of himself from the session along with an emoji.

Ronaldo is up to 924 strikes for club and country - a record tally in the game's history - 74 clear of his second-placed arch-rival Lionel Messi, who plies his club football with MLS side Inter Miami in the United States.

Notably, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's latest strike - the aforementioned one against Al-Feiha - came two days after he had turned 40.

How has Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has led his side from the front with an excellent 2024-25 campaign. Following his goal against Al-Feiha last week, the 40-year-old has 24 goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - 16 goals (alongwith three assists) in 18 games - have come in the top flight, where Pioli's side have work to do to catch up with the top two.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the back of the net six times in five outings in the AFC Champions League Elite, including braces in his last two games in the competition.

Ronaldo's two other goals (and an assist) this campaign have come in the Saudi Super Cup, where the Knights of Najd lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal, despite the captain opening the scoring.

However, Ronaldo and Co. imploded after the break - conceding four times without reply - as the Portugal captain remains without a competitive trophy in club football since arriving in the Kingdom in December 2022.

