Cristiano Ronaldo shares picture from Al-Nassr first-team training ahead of SPL clash against Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a picture from Al-Nassr's first-team training ahead of tomorrow's (Feb. 21) match with Al-Ettifaq in Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian side faces its opponents in the Saudi Pro League as it continues to close the gap at the top.

Ronaldo is in fine form for the club, having scored a goal in four of his last five Saudi Pro League games. The Portuguese superstar has scored the most goals in the division, with 16. However, his goals have only helped the club to third in the league, eight points behind table-topping Al-Ittihad.

Watch Ronaldo's picture below:

Since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester United in January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has been fruitful with Al-Nassr, albeit without silverware. He has scored 82 goals and provided 19 assists in 91 games for the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final months of his contract with the Riyadh-based club, which expires in the summer.

"He’s phenomenal. He’s pushing boundaries. I don’t know how he’s scoring goals" - Former Manchester United star hails Cristiano Ronaldo for continued exploits with Al-Nassr

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his continued exploits for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar recently turned 40 but continues to find the net regularly for his club.

Speaking in an interview with finaria.it, the 1999 UEFA Champions League winner hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his longevity, saying via Goal:

“Well, he's a physical specimen. He's getting the most out of his body because he's looked into what can prolong his career and to make him flourish for as long as he can. He’s phenomenal. He’s pushing boundaries. I don’t know how he’s scoring goals."

The Englishman concluded, saying:

“People question the quality of the Saudi league, but there’s a lot of footballers going over to Saudi. He’s playing against professionals; you’ve still got to get up for it. It’s not easy to play when you go past 35, 37. It gets harder on your body to prepare for the next game. If he says he’s the best, he’s the best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the third-record goalscorer for Al-Nassr with 82 goals from 91 games. He is having a fine season for the Saudi Arabian outfit, with 24 goals and four assists in 27 games.

