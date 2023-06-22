Cristiano Ronaldo shares sizzling snap with Georgina Rodriguez as he enjoys vacation with family

Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an image while vacationing with Georginia Rodriguez on Thursday (June 22).

Two days after becoming the first star to reach 200 international appearances, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently spending time with his family at a seaside resort. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"☀️ 🌊 ❤️ #vacation #love"

Earlier on Wednesday, the 38-year-old celebrated his special achievement with his national side on social media. He captioned on Instagram:

"200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal!"

Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003, reached the milestone in his side's Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20). He made the headlines once again with an 89th-minute winner.

At club level, the Portuguese forward relished a fine debut season in the Saudi Pro League despite failing to lift the domestic title last term. He registered 14 goals and two assists in 19 games for Al-Nassr.

Psychologist claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is fake

Portuguese psychologist Filipa Torrinha Nunes has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are pretending to be in a relationship for the sake of their commercial ventures. She told Alo Portugal:

"He always tries to say a script. The reality is... I guessed this separation and I continue to feel the separation. I can admit that I could be wrong but that's not the case, to be honest. I think that they are together only and only for business. There are contractual issues here certainly between the two, including in relation to the children."

Explaining her reasoning behind her outrageous claims about the Portugal captain's love affair with the Spanish model, Nunes continued:

"I think they are unwell. Georgina and Cristiano have a way of communicating that they have always had and he, suddenly, is too exaggerated for what is normal, there is a lack of a look. It's a script and we have to realise the obvious. We have to understand what's going on behind the scenes, we're being duped for business, allegedly."

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since 2016 after crossing paths with her at a Gucci store in Madrid. The pair, who have two children together, are often on the news due to their lifestyle.

