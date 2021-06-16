"That was absolutely pathetic!" - Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by former Premier League star despite Euro 2020 heroics

Despite netting twice in a 3-0 win over Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed by former Premier League striker Chris Sutton for simulation in Portugal's opening game at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen going down under the slightest of contacts from a Hungary defender. The former Blackburn and Chelsea forward was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's antics.

The simulation did not go down well with Chris Sutton, who on BBC 5 Live Radio said:

"Oh wow, that was absolutely pathetic Ronaldo. Come on! What are you playing at? Dear me, he is better than that."

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated by Hungary's tight defensive unit. Portugal had to wait until the 85th minute to score their first goal.

Chris Sutton also believes that Hungary were hard done by in the dying moments of the game and did not warrant a 3-0 defeat in their first game at Euro 2020. He also considers Portugal immensely lucky to have scored a comfortable win.

Sutton added:

"Hungary absolutely didn't deserve this. It's a deflected cross from Silva and Guerreiro, he doesn't hit it good and it's going straight for the keeper. It's agonising for Hungary and Portugal look like they got out of jail here."

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on breaking new records at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Hungary to surpass Michel Platini's record of nine goals scored in European Championship history. By scoring twice, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now on 11 goals with only Antoine Griezmann (6 goals) having a realistic chance of catching Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from breaking the top scorer's record, Cristiano Ronaldo is now just three goals behind Iran's Ali Daei, who has 109 international goals. Ronaldo has 106 goals for Portugal. The 36-year-old would be hoping to break the record at Euro 2020 itself.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville was also awestruck by the number of goals Ronaldo has scored for Portugal. Speaking on ITV, Neville said:

"It's an obscene record. I mean, 106 goals for his country is absolutely ridiculous. He just continues to beat individual record after individual record."

Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a much-needed win against Hungary. Their remaining two games are now against France and Germany.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time highest goalscorer in Euros history with 11, surpassing Michel Platini on 9.



