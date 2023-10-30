Cristiano Ronaldo once sold his Ballon d’Or award to Israel’s richest person for whopping price: Reports

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo sold a replica of one of his Ballon d'Or trophies to Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. The country's richest man purchased the Portugal attacker's 2013 trophy for a massive €600,000 in a charity auction.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the 38-year-old decided to sell his 2013 Ballon d'Or replica. The proceeds were set to be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organisation that helps children with critical illnesses.

Typically, players who win the prestigious trophy hand over the replica to their club or keep it for their personal collection.

Other notable times the Ballon d'Or trophy has gone under the hammer include the time when Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano's 1957 edition went for £60,800. His rare Super Ballon d'Or trophy went for £187,500. Di Stefano is the only player to have won the award.

Ronaldo has won France Football's award five times, last winning it in 2017. His long-time rival Lionel Messi has won it seven times and is set to lift his record eighth Golden Ball tonight in a gala in Paris.

Ronaldo once called out a French football writer for his comments about winning Ballons d'Or

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had a heated moment with writer Pascal Ferre back in 2021. The Frenchman, who serves as the editor-in-chief for France Football, claimed that the Al-Nassr star was keen on winning the award more times than Lionel Messi.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ferre said:

"Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi."

"And I know that because he has told me."

Ronaldo then hit back, calling Ferre out for disrespecting him. In a statement on Instagram, he posted:

"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi."

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for."

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or."

Messi ended up winning the trophy that year, beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho. The 38-year-old, who was with Manchester United back then, finished sixth in the voting.