Cristiano Ronaldo spends €14,000 on towels, sheets and household items as details of extravagant holiday with family worth over €27 million revealed: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's summer vacation with his family on the island of Mallorca has been widely reported in the media. 'Ya son las ocho' (via Marca) have now revealed some details of just how lavish this holiday has been for the Manchester United star.

As per the report, he spent €14,000 on towels, sheets, and other household items. It was also mentioned that the Portuguese superstar ordered a pair of new sunglasses on the vacation worth €4000 last week. This additional shopping was done despite all the facilities available in-house at the villa that he has rented in Mallorca.

According to the Spanish media outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo is not sparing any expense to ensure that he has the best of times during his summer break. He traveled to the island on his private jet where he took his private boat out for a spin.

As per Marca, the jet is valued at around €22 million while the boat cost the Manchester United star €6.5 million. Ya son las ocho wanted to calculate just how much Ronaldo is spending on his luxurious vacation and reached the value of about €27.6 million, including the jet and the boat.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be on vacation but did not forget to train and keep himself in shape

Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying a spell away from the pitch during the break and as per his Instagram profile has been relaxing with his family in Mallorca. His partner, Georgina Rodríguez has shared some beautiful snaps from the vacation, during which they also celebrated the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

While vacationing is a time for everyone to let loose and enjoy themselves, Ronaldo has ensured that he kept himself fit ahead of the upcoming pre-season. He shared a snap of himself on Instagram, in which he was seen training on a football pitch.

As per the Manchester Evening News, he and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. trained at the ground of the city's La Liga team, Real Mallorca. He is entitled to a three-week break before returning to United's Carrington training ground.

The 37-year-old star was the club's top scorer across all competitions with 24 goals. The lack of Champions League football in the 2022-23 campaign led to the rise of some rumors recently that he might be looking for a new opportunity, but United will not entertain any transfer requests (as per ESPN).

Bruno Fernandes spoke about the potential transfer and said that, according to him, it is unlikely that the player will leave the club this summer. He told O Jogo (via MEN):

"What I hope is that Cristiano will be there with me on Monday, that he's one of those who will come back later because of the Seleção's games and I'm not waiting for nothing more than that.

"As far as I know there is nothing more than that, but everyone knows their future. I don't believe the club is willing to lose a value like Cristiano."

