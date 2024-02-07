Cristiano Ronaldo spends 39th birthday in ‘best possible way’ as he shares adorable snaps with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids

Cristiano Ronaldo shared an adorable Instagram post of spending his 39th birthday with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children.

The Portuguese ace met his partner when the latter worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci Store in Madrid in 2016. Following their initial interaction, the two began dating and now co-parent five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the oldest of the lot, born in June 2010, is not Rodriguez's biological child. His mother's identity remains undisclosed.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcomed twins, Mateo and Eva, via surrogate, in June 2017, following which they gave birth to Alana Martina in November 2017. Although the two welcomed a girl child, Bella, in 2022, they were saddened by the news that their unborn son had passed away.

However, the Al-Nassr striker seems to be enjoying time with family and wrote on Instagram while posting two pictures:

"Grateful to spend my 39th birthday the best way possible: with my family and back on the training pitch. Thank you all for the warm messages!"

On the footballing front, Ronaldo is nursing a muscle injury that forced him to sit out Al-Nassr's 6-0 win against Inter Miami in a friendly on February 1.

It will be interesting to see if the former Real Madrid star returns to action for his side's last friendly of the winter break against Al-Hilal on Thursday, February 8.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at potential return after injury

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Instagram suggests that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could feature in Al-Nassr's final friendly against Al-Hial on Thursday.

It will be crucial for the Riyadh-based outfit to get the former Manchester United forward back in action as they prepare for a Round of 16 AFC Champions League clash. Following this friendly against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo and company will gear up for Champions League knockout action against Al Feiha on February 14.

Hinting at a possible return, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

"Back in action!"

The Portuguese attacker has been on fire this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 appearances across competitions. He last appeared in his club's 4-1 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Taawoun on December 30.

As Al-Nassr head back into competitive action, they're placed second in the league standings, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr's first league match after the break is a home tie against Al Fateh on February 17.