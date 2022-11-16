“Cristiano Ronaldo is a spoilt brat” - Piers Morgan’s controversial comments resurface after bombshell Manchester United interview

Snippets of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan attacking Manchester United has gone viral on the internet. However, another old print column has now resurfaced, which could potentially drive a wedge between Ronaldo and Morgan.

Morgan, a famous British journalist known for his hot takes, is also an avid Cristiano Ronaldo fan. However, an old print column for the Mail has now been posted on Twitter by Jordan, with the caption:

Remember this @piersmorgan?

Morgan's column was printed on September 21, 2008. Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo was the defending Champions League and Premier League winner with Manchester United.

There were reported rumors of him seeking a move to Real Madrid only to be refuted by then-boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who convinced the Portuguese forward to stay at Manchester United for at least one more season.

Morgan's words from his 2008 interview against Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

In his article back in 2008, Morgan wrote:

“Ronaldo is a spoiled brat, why cheer him? Yes, Ronaldo's a fantastic player, probably the best in the world - though Messi, for me, still has the edge. And yes, I would love to have him at Arsenal. Of course, I would, he would grace any side with his incredible talent."

He further wrote:

“But he's also a serial diving cheat, he's so self-obsessed he looked like he was going to burst into tears when he missed out on the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year award and he's got form for wanting to quit his club.

“After the 2006 World Cup, when he grotesquely winked after getting Wayne Rooney sent off, Ronaldo said he wanted to 'get out of Manchester as the circumstances are not right to keep playing there'.”

The situation certainly appears to have changed now for Morgan. Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid, where he went on to become one of the best ever to play the game. Morgan, too, now appears to be okay with having fun with Ronaldo at the cost of Wayne Rooney if the latest interview snippet is anything to go by.

What football fans would like to know is how kindly Ronaldo would take to such comments, even if they are from the past. The snippets from his latest interview has certainly suggested that the Portuguese legend is not a fan of harsh words of criticism.

