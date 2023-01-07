Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cheering for Al-Nassr from the gym as Anderson Talisca brace secures 2-0 win over Al-Tai

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted celebrating from the gym as his new club, Al-Nassr, secured a 2-0 win against Al-Tai, courtesy of a brace from Anderson Talisca.

Ronaldo was not eligible to make his debut for Al-Nassr on Friday as he is still serving a two-match ban imposed by the FA. The 37-year-old smashed an Everton fan's phone during Manchester United's Premier League away clash last season.

His absence wasn't a problem for Al-Nassr as they cruised to a comfortable win in the Saudi Pro League. Talisca scored in the 42nd and 47th minute of the game to seal the win for his team.

The former Manchester United forward was spotted cheering for the team while riding an exercise bicycle.

Al-Nassr extended their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League with the win. They have 29 points after 12 games and lead second-placed Al-Shabab by four points.

However, Al-Shabab have a game in hand over the league leaders. The top two teams of the SPL will clash on January 14.

Dwight Yorke claimed Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to be Manchester United's captain

Harry Maguire was Manchester United's designated captain during Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at the club. Former United forward Dwight Yorke recently revealed that the Portuguese star wanted the role.

Speaking to The National, Yorke said:

"Ronaldo gave me 30 minutes of his time and we talked in depth. I knew that there was an individual there that wasn’t happy with whatever was going on at the club. He expressed that in a very open and honest way to me. He was clearly unhappy."

Yorke further added:

"I know that there was someone who is really passionate and really loves Manchester United, and wanted to take Manchester United back to the top. But he clearly felt that the only way he could help the club get anywhere near that, I think he needed to be the leader."

Cristiano Ronaldo in the house to support his new club

Yorke added that Maguire's sporadic appearances in the starting lineup made Ronaldo think it was not the right call to make the defender the captain of the team. Yorke concluded:

“And I think, with Harry Maguire not being fully in the fold, I felt that Ronaldo didn’t think that was the right call; that he felt he should have led.”

