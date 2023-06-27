Cristiano Ronaldo spotted taking utmost care of health and fitness during vacation as fans notice tiny detail in latest holiday photo

Displaying his ripped physique in a sun-drenched setting, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed content on a majestic superyacht this Monday (June 26). However, it was his toenails that became a tantalizing detail for his sharp-eyed followers.

Stripped down to black and gold swimwear, the 38-year-old was seen in a laid-back pose on a plush couch. The Portuguese maestro, now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, is notoriously dedicated to maintaining his physical health. He appears to have extended this attention to detail to his toenails as well.

Ronaldo had ebony-painted toenails while he lounged. Many of his staggering 593 million Instagram followers were swift to catch notice the black varnish on his nails, which raised eyebrows. However, it turns out this is part of a proactive health measure many top athletes adopt.

This obscure yet crucial detail came to light when Bild revealed that athletes often paint their toenails to shield them from the menace of fungi and bacteria. Bild's source stated (via Daily Mail):

"Many top athletes do this to protect their nails from fungi and bacteria when they are stuck in sweaty shoes for hours. Even Mike Tyson."

Indeed, it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with the black-painted toenails. Fans with a keen eye might recall a similar sighting from earlier this year. In January, a photograph shared by MMA fighter Francis Ngannou depicted the duo in a warm embrace. Ronaldo's lacquered nails were clearly visible in the image.

The impressive health and fitness routines of this £175 million-per-year athlete stretch far beyond standard regimes and involves unique approaches like nail care.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy their vacation

In a related update, Ronaldo's long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was recently spotted dazzling the lens with her mesmerizing figure during their vacation.

The 29-year-old beauty wowed the audience in a chic green bikini, seemingly in a picture-perfect moment as she cozied up to her football superstar boyfriend on the superyacht.

The stunning photos showcased Rodriguez clambering back onto the boat following a swim. Her style statement was nothing short of sensational, as she flaunted her slim figure in a triangular top bikini ensemble paired with skimpy bottoms.

In a series of posts, Georgina shared a bit more about their fun-filled vacation as Cristiano Ronaldo and other family members took turns leaping from the giant vessel. The trip serves as a luxurious break for the family, but it also offers fans a chance to peek into the life of this superstar couple.

